Samsung, Hyundai Motor to develop Home-to-Car integration platform. January. 05, 2024 08:13. will@donga.com.

Samsung and Hyundai Motor have united to establish a groundbreaking platform that seamlessly connects cars and homes, building upon the electronic vehicle battery supply agreement inked between Samsung SDI and Hyundai Motor in October 2023.



In a joint announcement, Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor disclosed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to inaugurate a robust “Home-to-Car” and “Car-to-Home” partnership. This collaborative effort aims to develop an integrated platform linking Samsung Electronics’ SmartThings, a cutting-edge home automation platform, with Hyundai-Kia’s sophisticated connected car platform. As a result, customers will be able to control their vehicles through SmartThings remotely, influencing not only the car itself but also the electronic appliances connected to SmartThings through the car’s infotainment system.



Samsung Electronics’ range of appliances can be controlled remotely via the SmartThings smartphone application, while Hyundai cars are accessible through the My Hyundai and My Genesis smartphone applications. With the anticipated launch of the Home-to-Car and Car-to-Home service, bridging these two platforms, customers will gain the unprecedented capability to manage both their cars and electronic appliances simultaneously.



Envision a scenario where the “rise mode” activates with the morning alarm on a Galaxy smartphone. In this seamlessly connected environment, curtains will gracefully open, lights will illuminate, the TV will be turned on, and cars will autonomously adjust their interior temperature. Smartphones and TV screens will provide real-time updates on the electronic car’s remaining battery capacity and mileage. To further enhance the user experience, the two companies are set to develop a sophisticated “Combined Home Energy Management Service.” This service will empower owners to monitor energy consumption both at home and in their cars. By closely tracking EV chargers and the vehicle’s energy usage, the system will suggest optimal charging periods, considering both cost-efficiency and carbon emissions.



한국어