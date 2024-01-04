Elementary school enrollment drops to 50,000 in Seoul. January. 04, 2024 07:59. choigiza@donga.com.

The number of children starting elementary school in Seoul has dropped to the 50,000 range for the first time, 10.3% down from last year (66324). The number of students entering Gaewha Elementary School in Gangseo-gu and Daecheong Elementary School in Gangnam-gu recorded less than 20 for two consecutive years.



According to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education on Wednesday, the total number of elementary school students for the school year 2024 is 59,492, which includes national, public, and private schools. Students eligible for school enrollment are counted based on the school enrollment notice that local community centers issue on October 1 of the year before enrollment. Considering relocation, moving abroad, alternative education, etc., the actual number of students enrolled each year has been around 90% of those eligible for enrollment.



The number of students enrolling in Seoul elementary schools reached 78,118 in 2019 but decreased by 23.8% over the past five years. Gaehwa Elementary School in Gangseo-gu had 16 new students, the lowest number in Seoul last year, and has been reduced to 14 this year.



The sharp decline in the school-age population is a nationwide phenomenon. This year, the number of students entering elementary school nationwide is expected to fall below 400,000 for the first time. Moreover, the number of children born in 2019 was only 302,676, according to resident registration statistics from the Ministry of Public Administration and Security. It means that elementary school enrollment in 2026 is likely to be in the 200,000 range. Last year saw a 22.3% decline from 2019. The number of babies born last year was 235,039, the lowest ever.



Experts advise that immediate action is needed, such as integrating elementary, middle, and high schools, as school closedown would remove local vitality. “School closedown would accelerate decentralization. We need to maintain the current elementary, middle, and high school system and expand ‘connection schools’ by region, which integrate administration and facilities for cost-saving purposes,” advised Jeong Je-young, a professor of education at Ewha Womans University.



