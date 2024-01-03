Mohamed Salah ties for the highest shots on goals and assists. January. 03, 2024 08:07. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Liverpool’s Muhammed Sala has excelled in the English Premier League (EPL) during the 2023-2024 season. Salah currently shares the top position for both goals and assists, a feat he previously achieved in the 2021-2022 season.



In Tuesday's 20th round of the EPL, Salah’s outstanding performance contributed to Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over Newcastle. He scored two goals, including a penalty kick in the 41st minute, and assisted Cody Gakpo in the 33rd minute. Salah had a chance for a penalty kick in the first half, which was blocked by Newcastle’s goalkeeper.



With 13 goals, Salah is now tied with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland for the highest number of shots on goals this season. Salah’s eight assists also place him in a tie with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for the lead in shots on assists.



Liverpool’s win against Newcastle extended their unbeaten streak to 13 matches, comprising eight wins and five draws. The team maintains its top position in the league with 45 points (13 wins, six draws, and one loss), securing a three-point lead over second-place Aston Villa with 42 points. Salah, also a member of the Egyptian national team, is set to temporarily leave Liverpool for the African Cup of Nations, beginning in Cote d’Ivoire on Jan. 13.



