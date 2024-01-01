Go back to philosophy. January. 01, 2024 08:08. .

“Keep returning to philosophy, to rest in its embrace. It’s all that makes you endurable.” (An excerpt from Marcus Aurelius’ ‘The Mediations’)



Marcus Aurelius was a Roman emperor. Busy schedules did not impact him. He set aside many ‘time outs’ per day, thinking independently and reflecting on whether he was making the right decisions. The outcome of such contemplation is the book ‘The Meditations.’



Year-end and New Year holidays are very important. This is a time for reflecting on the year and making new plans. If you fail to get your priorities together at this period, it’s very likely that the new year will just fly by. Western thinkers advised taking the word ‘vanitas,’ which means vanity, in the sense of emptiness or worthless action, to heart. Was the past year a success for you? You can say goodbye to it now, facing a new reality.



Achievements of the past mean little. Was it a challenging year full of agony? Forget it as well; it’s already in the past. Agony will be forgotten, just as life. Year-end parties used to be called “Forget the Year” parties. We must not dwell on the past and move on to a new beginning.



This time of the year is an excellent time to build ‘timeouts.’ In times of fierce competition, it is not easy to see where you are headed from a long-term view. Only when you are released from desperation, you can take in what you have done and what you need to do. That is why competent leaders use operation time to break the intense flow of the game through timeouts. Year-end holidays exist because they offer us time to tune the wheel of life.



“What kind of setbacks and success did I face this year? What can I learn from this? How do I wish to live in the new year?” These critical questions help us seek meaning in the past and steer our direction for the future. We may succumb to despair and frustration without purpose or plan. On the other hand, a purpose-driven life is filled with growth and rewards.



We wish you happy holidays – may you use this time to reflect on life and new plans.



