President Yoon highlights the need to improve birth rates. December. 27, 2023 08:15. by Joo-Young Jeon aimhigh@donga.com.

“We need to develop strategies on a new level to deal with low birth rates by taking the matter very seriously,” said President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday.



“We don’t have much time. All ministries should take the matter very seriously to resolve the issue,” said President Yoon at the last cabinet meeting of the year held at the Sejong Government Complex. “Everyone knows from our experience for the last 20 years that good policies alone cannot solve the issue. As many experts have pointed out, if excessive competition in many areas, including education, is the cause of the issue, we need to focus on addressing this."



“To ensure clear incentives to giving birth, we need to come up with not only universal support but essential supportive means by empirical analysis,” the president said. His remarks suggest that existing financial incentives should be replaced by more effective policies addressing the core of low birth rates.



“No ideology comes before the well-being of people. For government officials, the people come first, no matter what,” said President Yoon in a private meeting. “We don’t need to hear government officials reviewing the issue. We need to change right away. There is nothing we cannot change."



“We need to review our policies from the people's perspective and correct areas that need improvement so that the people can experience the change,” said President Yoon in a Public Official Awarding Ceremony at the Sejong Convention Center.



