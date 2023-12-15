Lee Nak-yeon hopes experts and young Koreans to join his new party. December. 15, 2023 08:10. by Seong-Taek Jeong neone@donga.com.

The former leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, Lee Nak-yeon, who officially announced the launch of a new party, stated on Thursday, “I hope that many experts and young Koreans from various fields join the new party.” While the Democratic Party of Korea continues to distance itself from him to avoid a 'traitor' label, even pro-Lee Nak-yeon lawmakers have also publicly opposed the Lee Nak-yeon New Party.



"The future world will be more of a world of professionals. It's not right to be obsessed with people with big names," Lee said on KBS radio when asked about who would join the new party. "I would like people with comprehensive insights to be together.” Lee also discussed the possibility of solidarity with Hope of Korea's Yang Hyang-ja and former lawmaker Geum Tae-seop, stating, "We have found room for cooperation." When asked about the potential for solidarity with Lee Jun-seok, the former leader of the People Power Party, he responded, "I am not considering others at the moment."



Within the Democratic Party, pessimism about Lee's new party persisted. Rep. Lee Won-wook, a member of the anti-Lee Jae-myung group 'Principles and Common Sense,' expressed on SBS radio that he was “caught off guard” by the launch of Lee's new party, saying, “It's a bit unfortunate that he's rushing off on his own.” Rep. Cho Eung-cheon, also from the same group, remarked on MBC radio, “Lee's new party has nothing to do with us. Why is he in such a hurry?” and emphasized, “It's impossible to become a major party with just the anti-Lee Jae-myung banner.”



Public criticism also emerged from pro-Lee Nak-yeon circles. Rep. Lee Gae-ho expressed his discontent on Facebook, stating, “Even when the winds of the People Party blew strongly in Honam in 2016, I defended the Democratic Party alone. I will continue to defend and stand with the Democratic Party for its victory. The Democratic Party is my everything.”



The debate over Lee's new party erupted at a closed-door meeting of Democratic Party lawmakers. Rep. Oh Young-hwan, who assisted Lee's presidential campaign, responded to Rep. Kim Min-seok's criticism of Lee as a 'sakura' (a derogatory term for a politician who has changed sides) by saying, "Why is Kim in such a rush to criticize minority views with such language?" Kim responded, saying, “Those who want to defend the New Party or want to leave our party should leave.”



