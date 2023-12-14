Donggung and Wolji Pond honored with Star of Korea Tourism award. December. 14, 2023 08:14. by Jeong-Eun Kim kimje@donga.com.

The ”Star of Korea Tourism,” an award presented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and organized by the Korea Tourism Organization, recognizes tourist sites, individuals, and organizations for their contributions to raising awareness and advancing tourism in Korea. This year’s distinguished tourist attractions include the Daereungwon Tomb complex, Donggung Palance, and Wolji Pond. Daereungwon, a sprawling ancient tomb complex housing 30 tombs, stands as the epicenter of a thousand years of Silla history, drawing an average of 40,000 visitors daily. Located just a 10-minute walk from Daereungwon, Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond served as the secondary palace for the Silla royal family, boasting a magnificent night view.



Balwangsan Mountain’s Thousand-Year Spreading Yew Forest Path has been designated as a barrier-free tourist spot, ensuring easy access for individuals facing mobility challenges. Here, visitors can witness breathtaking sunrises and sunsets amidst the company of ancient yew trees. The mountain’s summit is accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities, infants, and the elderly, via a gently sloped deck or a tourist cable car.



A new addition to the list of tourist attractions is the Pohang Spacewalk, which was constructed in November 2021. This roller coaster-like steel trekking trail offers a panoramic view of Yeongil Bay’s coastline and POSCO’s night scenery. According to the Korea Tourism Organization, the Pohang Spacewalk captures the unique essence of Pohang as a hub for the nation’s steelmaking industry, showcasing the harmonious interplay of lights reflecting off the steel and the ocean.



Renowned actor Lee Jung-jae, the honorary ambassador for Visit Korea Year 2023-2024, was recognized for his outstanding contribution to developing Korea’s tourism. Lee played a key role in the K-Tourism Challenge video, amassing an impressive 530 million views and significantly promoting Korean tourism on a global scale.



Kim Jang-sil, the president of the Korea Tourism Organization, urged those who have not yet visited the tourist spots honored with the Star of Korea Tourism award to experience their allure firsthand.



한국어