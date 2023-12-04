A firefighter who threw himself into flames delivers message to Korean society. December. 04, 2023 08:00. .

A paramedic in his 20s tragically lost his life while combating a warehouse fire on Jeju Island. Firefighter Lim Seong-cheol bravely entered the warehouse to extinguish the flames following the rescue of an elderly couple in their 80s from a nearby house. Regrettably, he could not evade a collapsing concrete structure. It is truly disheartening to bid farewell to another young firefighter in the line of duty.



Lim, in his fifth year as a firefighter, was a young individual who harbored a dream of joining the firefighting profession since his university days in the emergency rescue department. Following the completion of his firefighting training, the 29-year-old firefighter conveyed immense pride in a media contribution, saying, “I was profoundly proud and held deep respect for the firefighters.” Colleagues fondly recall him as “a proactive individual who consistently took the lead at accident scenes.” Even in this unfortunate incident, Lim demonstrated his commitment by being the first to arrive at the scene just nine minutes after the report was received around 1:00 a.m. After ensuring the evacuation of individuals, he swiftly equipped himself with firefighting gear and actively engaged in extinguishing the fire. Despite his paramedic role, Lim displayed unwavering dedication by joining his fellow firefighters in confronting the flames without hesitation.



Firefighters instinctively spring into action when a fire breaks out. In urgent situations where every second counts, there’s hardly any time to contemplate personal safety. This swift response is made possible by a deep-rooted sense of responsibility and a mission to save lives from fire and curtail the extent of damage. In areas on the city's outskirts, where both manpower and time are in short supply for additional support, paramedics are sometimes deployed to combat fires. As they are relatively less trained for this perilous work, it’s only natural for them to feel burdened and fearful.



Lim used to say, “I’ve learned that in rescue and paramedicine, every effort is made if it means saving just one person’s life.” True to his words, firefighters tirelessly serve in fire emergencies and respond to various accidents and disasters. Unfortunately, in the past year, over 400 firefighters lost their lives or sustained injuries in these events. In March of this year, Seong Gong-il, a 30-year-old firefighter responding to a fire in Gimje City, North Jeolla Province, tragically lost his life while attempting to rescue a man in his 70s. Despite the repeated sacrifices highlighting the urgent need to expand manpower and enhance equipment, the reality remains that the number of firefighters is insufficient, and their treatment and working conditions are suboptimal.



“It was a challenging and arduous journey.” Colleagues are silently conveying their condolences to Lim, who selflessly sacrificed himself until his final moments. The noble sacrifice of this young man in his 20s delivers a profound message to our society as the year comes to a close. It prompts us to introspect whether we hastily evaded responsibilities by confining our scope of work or were solely attentive to our own tasks while neglecting broader duties. The awareness and awakening sparked by Lim’s sacrifice should not be fleeting, but rather an enduring call to action. Once again, may he rest in peace.



