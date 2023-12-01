Park In-bee is among 32 candidates for IOC Athletes’ Commission. December. 01, 2023 07:53. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

South Korean golfer Park In-bee has been selected as one of 32 candidates for the IOC Athletes’ Commission, along with Allyson Felix, a U.S. sprinter.



IOC held the IOC Executive Board meeting on Thursday in Paris, France, and finalized 32 candidates vying for a seat at the IOC Athletes’ Commission. At every Olympics, the IOC elects four members representing different sports through election by their peers. This year’s candidates consist of 18 female and 14 male, from a total of 15 sports.



The Associated Press reported that seven-time Olympic champion sprinter Allyson Felix and seven-time golf major winner Park In-bee were among a list of 32 candidates for elections for the Athletes’ Commission. Holding seven LPGA major titles, Park won gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and achieved the Golden Slam.



Each National Olympic Committee may not have more than two Athlete commissioners. International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Ryu Seung-min, the 2004 Olympic men's table tennis champion, is among the outgoing elected members at the Paris Olympics next August.



