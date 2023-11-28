New Zealand’s first minister of Korean heritage. November. 28, 2023 07:57. purple@donga.com.

Melissa Lee became the first Korean-born minister for New Zealand. According to the New Zealand press on Monday (local time), Lee took office as Minister for Economic Development, Ethnic Communities, Media and Communications in the ruling National Party-led coalition government.



Minister Lee read the ministerial oath in English and Korean at the government inauguration ceremony held at the government building in Wellington. “I, Melissa Lee Ji-yeon, pledge, in accordance with the law, to be truly loyal to His Majesty King Charles III, his successors and heirs to the throne,” she read in Korean. “I pledge to freely consult and advise the Governor-General, using my best judgment at all times when necessary for the smooth operation of government affairs.”



After the ceremony, Lee posted on her social media account, saying, “Officially Sworn in today as a Minister! Proud to also acknowledge my Korean heritage being able to also take the Oath in Korean!”



Born in Korea in 1966, Lee relocated to Malaysia with her parents at the age of 10 and studied communications in Australia. She immigrated to New Zealand in 1988 and worked as a reporter and anchor for 20 years in public broadcasting. She has become well-known for leading programs on Asian culture and current issues for 15 years. After becoming the first New Zealand lawmaker of Korean heritage as a member of the National Party in 2008, she was successfully elected to the sixth term in the general election last month.



