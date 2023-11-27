Haaland scores 50 goals fastest in EPL. November. 27, 2023 08:15. hun@donga.com.

Erling Haaland wrote a new chapter in the history of the English Premier League. The star forward of Manchester City on Saturday recorded a leading, left-footed goal in the penalty box in the 27th minute of the first half of the club’s match, the 13th round of the English Premier League against Liverpool, making his 50th goal in the league. Joining his 48th EPL match, he became the fastest to earn 50 goals, surpassing Andy Cole, who scored 50 goals in 65 games. He made 34 left-footed, 10 heading, and 6 right-footed goals.



With 36 goals, Haaland scored the most in an EPL season when he debuted in the league last year. Currently recording the most goals for this season, he went ahead of Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, who did not score any goal on Saturday, by four goals.



The Norwegian striker will garner his 100th goal next season if he stays on track. Clubs have 38 matches to go in a single EPL season.



