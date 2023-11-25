A tree shedding autumn leaves. November. 25, 2023 08:04. .

Shortly after the college entrance exam, I encountered a friend who said, “My child will retake the exam next year.” While the tone of her voice was composed, weariness was evident in her expression‎. Her remaining strength is not solely hers; it is all dedicated to her child. It is a profound understanding that only a parent can grasp. The challenges the child faces are undoubtedly significant, but equally challenging is the burden the mother willingly carries, driven by a deep desire to shoulder the load on behalf of her child.



Parents are enigmatic beings. It seems impossible to dwell on oneself all day, yet thoughts about one’s children occupy the mind continuously. While I may be willing to eat anything, I am discerning about what I feed my child. This type of love is unparalleled; it is a selfless devotion that expects nothing in return. The desire to give persists, even when acknowledgment or reciprocation may not be forthcoming.



In the realm of love, the one who loves more often bears the vulnerability of weakness. The individual who loves profoundly tends to endure more profound pain. This truth is starkly evident in the intricate dynamics of parent-child relationships. Only by stepping into the role of a parent does one truly grasp the tumultuous emotions within. Burning with too much love, the fervor and intensity in my heart transformed into autumnal hues. The poet’s depiction of the tree as a mother and the fallen leaves as manifestations of inner emotions is both clever and tinged with a hint of melancholy.



It is autumn, and fallen leaves cascade and swirl along the streets. Today, I find it difficult to tread on them, haunted by memories of my mother’s tear-stained struggles.



