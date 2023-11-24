Oxford enthralled by Joseon paintings and Jeju haenyeo. November. 24, 2023 08:16. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

"I aim to highlight the remarkable strength and resilience of Jeju's female divers, often likened to 'Cowboys' for their rugged determination."



In a classroom at Hertford College, University of Oxford, Oxfordshire, England, on Nov. 17 (local time), film director Curtis Winter, a research fellow at Oxford University's Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, presented a documentary on female divers (‘haenyeo’ in Korean) that has been in production since April this year. “Across the globe, younger generations are abandoning their traditions to flock to urban areas, yet the haenyeo have weathered social alienation for centuries and have evolved into a fundamental cornerstone of Jeju's culture,” Winter said.



During the 1st Korea University-Oxford University Forum, centered around the theme of 'Korean Wave 4.0, the New Wave, and for the Future,' there was a profound exploration of traditional Korean culture, notably featuring the Jeju haenyeo. This forum marked a shift in the Korean Wave, delving into aspects beyond mainstream K-pop or K-drama. Hosted by Korea University and Oxford University and sponsored by The Dong-A Ilbo, the event brought together 10 distinguished professors, including Director Winter, Professor Ian Kyer from Oxford's School of Fine Arts, Professor Cho Ji-eun of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, and Korea University President Kim Dong-won. The discussions revolved around assessing the value and envisioning the future trajectory of the Korean Wave. Notably, this forum received financial support from Hyundai Motor Company.



Director Winter's documentary on female divers embarked on its journey with Professor Cho of Oxford University by securing a substantial 500 million won in support from the Leverhulme Trust in the U.K. The collaborative efforts of Professor Cho, Director Winter, and Jeju National University Professor Shin Woo-bong's team meticulously captured the lives and struggles of female divers in Jeju, amassing over 170 hours of footage. This compelling documentary is slated for a 2025 release.



“This documentary exemplifies the pervasive influence of the Korean Wave seeping into every facet of Korean traditional culture,” Professor Cho said. “Drawing parallels with Han Kang’s novel ‘No Goodbye,’ which clinched this year’s Prix Médicis Foreign Literature Award, also demonstrates how the narrative of Jeju resonates beyond Korea and reverberates globally. I believe this is a story destined to be shared.”



