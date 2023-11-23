‘Fans' support made me happy,' says Son. November. 23, 2023 07:56. hun@donga.com.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur FC thanked his fans after completing the South Korean national soccer team's schedule for the year. Son posted on Instagram Wednesday, "I finished the last match of the Korean national team for 2023 in China. Whether during the national team call-up in November was colder than ever, but I spent it warm and happy thanks to your love."



South Korea concluded its second Asian qualifying match for the 2026 North and Central America (USA, Canada, Mexico) World Cup with a 3-0 win over China on Tuesday, improving its overall record to five wins, three draws and two losses in 10 A matches this year. Son has now scored six goals in eight matches this year, including two against China, to take his tally to 41 in A matches.



"I'm so happy that the sport of soccer is loved so much. I want to make as many people happy and laugh as I can while I'm playing," he wrote. "Thanks to your support, I'm here, and all I can share with you is this little bit of happiness and energy. I hope we can laugh more and be happier together in 2024.”



Son's team, Tottenham, will play with Aston Villa FC in the 13th round match in the English Premier League (EPL) for this season on Sunday.



