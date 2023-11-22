Korean kimchi exported to 93 countries this year. November. 22, 2023 09:44. yesbro@donga.com.

The number of countries that Korea exports kimchi has exceeded 90 countries for the first time. Annual kimchi exports are also expected to reach an all-time high again in two years.



Korean kimchi has been exported to 93 countries from January to October this year, including Japan and the United States, as of Wednesday, according to the Korea Customs Service. This is the largest number of countries on record, and the first time Korea exporting kimchi to more than 90 countries. The number of countries to which Korea exports kimchi increased more than 1.5 times in 10 years, from 61 countries in 2013.



Kimchi export value amounted to $130.59 million as of October this year, up by 10.1% from the same period last year. If this trend continues throughout the year, Korea’s kimchi exports may reach a new record-high, replacing the record it set in 2021 at $159.92 million. Kimchi exports grew in 2021, backed by solid demand and the growing perception of kimchi as a healthy food that boosts immunity during COVID-19.



Kimchi exports to Japan amounted to $52.84 million, representing 40.5% of total kimchi exports, followed by the United States ($33.31 million) and the Netherlands (USD 6.14 million). Noticeably, kimchi exports to the United States increased approximately 6.7 times in 10 years, boosted by new perceptions of it as a healthy food and the impact of the Korean Wave.



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs plans to hold a special exhibition commemorating the 10th anniversary of Kimchi-making culture being listed as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage in celebration of ‘Kimchi Day’ on November 22.



