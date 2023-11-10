Galaxy S24 to feature on-device real-time translation. November. 10, 2023 08:05. will@donga.com.

Next year's Samsung Galaxy smartphones will be equipped with a new feature of 'real-time translation.' When speaking in Korean during a voice call, it is translated into English, Chinese, and other languages, and the machine-generated sound is transferred to the recipient. Similarly, when the person on the other end speaks in their language, it is translated back into Korean for the user. The inclusion of such on-device real-time translation functionality is a first for smartphones.



On Thursday, Samsung Electronics announced that the flagship smartphone, 'Galaxy S24,' set to be unveiled early next year, will offer various features through 'on-device artificial intelligence (AI).' The previous day, Samsung Electronics unveiled its self-generated AI model, 'Samsung Gauss,' and disclosed models for language, code, and image generation.



Among the various features, the most notable was real-time translation during calls. The Galaxy AI smartphone user can speak comfortably in their usual language, and the phone translates the conversation into the recipient's language. The translated conversation can be checked through voice and as text on the smartphone screen. For instance, when a Korean user speaks to an American during a call, saying, "Hello, I'll arrive next Wednesday" in Korean, the message "Hi, I’ll arrive next Wednesday" is immediately conveyed in machine-generated sound in English. If the conversation partner, an American, speaks in English, the Galaxy user hears the machine-generated sound that is immediately translated into Korean.



Samsung Electronics has not yet revealed specific details of the functions. Initially, it seems that real-time translation will be provided for major languages such as English, Chinese, French, and Spanish, with the possibility of expanding the target languages. Currently, Samsung Electronics' AI assistant Bixby services 11 languages with five types of voices.



The strength of Samsung Electronics' upcoming real-time translation feature lies in its device-based approach rather than relying on the cloud. Most publicly available translation services to date have been cloud-based. With on-device AI, the process of transmitting information collected by the device to the cloud is omitted, resulting in faster information processing. This ensures the functionality should be used even without internet connectivity, and there is a reduced risk of conversation content leaking externally.



Samsung Electronics introduced on-device translation technology at the 'Samsung AI Forum' in November 2019, bypassing servers and performing AI functions directly on the device. After three years of refinement, the technology is now ready for commercial application. "Mobile AI technology is now meaningfully integrated into the Galaxy devices, creating new experiences and redefining the role of mobile phones," said Choi Won-joon, head of Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) Business Unit.



Overseas IT media also expressed anticipation for the real-time translation feature. GSMArena, the U.S.-based IT specialized media, introduced the feature, saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for Galaxy AI," praising it as "AI changing the world and your life for the better."



한국어