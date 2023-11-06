Ruling party to expand megacity discussions to across the nation. November. 06, 2023 08:04. buzz@donga.com.

The People Power Party announced that it would expand the scope of megacity discussions to major cities across the country. The plan is to discuss how to develop megacities around major cities across the country, including building ‘triangular megacities’ with Seoul, Busan, and Gwangju, to promote a balanced development of the country.



“We plan to build ‘triangular megacities’ with Seoul, Busan, and Gwangju to improve the efficiency of the country and promote its balanced development,” said Jo Kyung-tae, the chair of the special committee on improving the convenience of residents in Seoul and nearby region (tentatively named) of the ruling party. “We will discuss building megacities by connecting Busan with Gimhae and Yangsan, and Gwangju with Naju. For this change of the plan, the special committee decided to appoint 15 members on Monday and remove ‘in Seoul and nearby region’ from its name.



The changed plan seems to respond to criticism that including Gimpo and other cities near Seoul into the capital goes against balanced regional development. “Building megacities based on regional cities is a measure to reinforce their competitiveness,” said Jo. “They cannot survive on their own without building megacities.”



The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea began its full-scale criticism against the ruling party by emphasizing that Gimpo will lose its authority for city planning and experience a budget reduction of hundreds of billions of won with an increased tax burden for its residents if the city is included in Seoul.



