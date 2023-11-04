A mother of three shared her life with seven others. November. 04, 2023 07:59. easy@donga.com.

A woman in her 40s, the mother of three children and a caring wife, passed away after donating her organs to seven people. She is reported to have said to her family when she was alive, “If it can help someone in their last moments, let's donate our organs without hesitation.”



On Friday, the Korea Organ Donation Agency (KODA) announced that donor Cho Mi-yeong (47) passed away on Oct. 1 at Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital in Seoul after donating her heart, left and right lungs, liver, left and right kidneys, and left and right eyes. After Ms. Cho felt dizzy and collapsed on Sept. 24, she was taken to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a cerebral hemorrhage and declared brain dead. Cho's husband, Lee Cheol-ho, decided to donate her organs in accordance with his wife's wishes while she was still alive, and her children also agreed. They said, “We think that, rather than being left as a handful of ashes, mother would want to save someone's life and keep them alive and breathing.” “We would like to express our gratitude to her, who promised to donate her organs at the last moment of her life, and to her bereaved family, who agreed to donate her organs to fulfill that promise,” said Moon In-seong, director of the KODA.



