Israel steps up ground war. October. 30, 2023 08:16. pep@donga.com.

Since Friday night (local time), the Israeli military has initiated operations, deploying significant ground forces into the Gaza Strip, which serves as the base for the Palestinian armed group Hamas. This deployment was accompanied by the most extensive bombing campaign conducted since the commencement of the conflict. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, “The war has now advanced into phase two.” Analysis suggests that while the Israeli military refrained from using expressions such as ‘all-out war’ or ‘invasion,’ their actions indicate the commencement of a ground war against Hamas.



Netanyahu held a press conference on Saturday and declared the beginning of the ‘second phase’ of the war, which began with retaliatory airstrikes in response to Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7. “Our goal is to destroy Hamas’ military power and government and take hostages," he said. "The war will be long and difficult, and we are ready.”



Earlier on the same day, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, “The military is stationed in the land (northern Gaza Strip) and the war is continuing.” He emphasized that it differed from previous instances when the infantry and armored units were withdrawn after completing the first ‘limited ground operation’ on Oct. 23. The Israeli Air Force announced that the bombing destroyed approximately 150 Hamas tunnels and bunkers, resulting in the death of Commander Issam Abu Rukbeh, who was in charge of Hamas’ air combat. Both The New York Times (NYT) in the U.S. and the BBC in the U.K. reported the transition to a ground war phase, labeling it as “the longest and most ambitious ground attack” and “a very large-scale military operation.”



Tensions are escalating across the Middle East. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi posted on social media X (formerly known as Twitter), “The crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel) have crossed the red line. This could compel everyone to take action.” U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he “stands ready to take further action” in response to the possibility of attacks on U.S. military bases or potential involvement in war by Iran and Iranian-backed armed groups.



한국어