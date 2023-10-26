Arizona makes an unprecedented showdown in World Series. October. 26, 2023 08:06. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

The 2001 World Series, featuring the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees, stands as one of the most intense postseason showdowns in the history of Major League Baseball. Arizona claimed victory in the first two World Series games on their home turf, then lost three straight at Yankee Stadium. Arizona railed to secure two more wins at home, ultimately clinching the series just three years after their establishment in 1998.



The then-Diamondbacks’ closer, Kim Byung-hyun, allowed a game-tying home run to Tino Martinez in the bottom of the ninth inning, followed by a walk-off homer from Derek Jeter. Kim’s struggles continued in Game 5 when he surrendered a crucial home run to Scott Brosius. Arizona launched an all-out war in Game 7 by fielding both Curt Schilling and Randy Johnson, the two aces of the Diamondbacks. In the bottom of the ninth inning with the Yankees holding a 2-1 lead, Arizona faced off against the Yankees’ ace closer, Mariano Rivera. The Diamondbacks completed a comeback, winning the series 3-2.



Arizona has made a return to the World Series after a 21-year hiatus, securing their place with a thrilling 4-3 victory in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Phillies.



The Diamondbacks entered the postseason with a regular-season winning percentage of just .519, tying them with Miami for the lowest among the 12 teams that made it to this year’s playoff. What’s more, when the playoff schedule was unveiled, the Vegas odds gave Arizona a meager 2.0 percent chance of victory, making them the least-favored team among the 12 contenders. Never before had a team with just 82 wins in a 162-game season managed to reach the World Series.



Despite these odds, Arizona defied expectations, sweeping the National League Central champion Milwaukee with two consecutive wins in the Wild Card Series. They then continued their impressive run by sweeping the West champion Los Angeles Dodgers in three straight games during the Division Series. Their remarkable journey continued with a sweep of the Phillies, who had also won their Wild Card Series, propelling Arizona into the World Series.



Ketel Marte, who boasted a remarkable .387 batting average (12-for-31), earned the well-deserved title of National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player. He drove a two-base run in the top of the seventh inning, with Arizona leading 3-2. This hit extended his remarkable postseason hitting streak to 16 consecutive games. Should Marte record another hit in Game 1 of the World Series, he will equal the record for hitting in 17 consecutive postseason games.



In the upcoming World Series, Arizona will go head-to-head with the Texas Rangers, who are making their first World Series appearance since their establishment in 1961. Texas’s journey to the World Series included a victory in the Wild Card Series and a Game 7 win against the Houston Astros. This marks the third instance since 2002 and 2014 that wild card teams have squared off in the World Series.



The anticipated Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled to be held at Globe Life Field on October 28. Both Globe Life Field and Arizona’s Chase Field feature retractable roofs, making this matchup even more unique as it is the first time in World Series history that two teams with retractable-roof stadiums are facing each other.



