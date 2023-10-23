Marathon rookie Dagnachewu outpaces Kenyan athletes. October. 23, 2023 08:14. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Marathon rookie Isma Antenayehu Dagnachewu (25, Ethiopia) has achieved an unexpected triumph at the 2023 Dong-A Ilbo Gyeongju International Marathon.



Dagnachew crossed the finish line first, completing the international elite men’s division of the 42.195-km full-course Gyeongju International Marathon in 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 31 seconds at the event took place in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, often referred to as the ‘thousand-year capital of Silla,’ on Saturday. This achievement marked a significant advancement for Dagnachewu, as he had previously finished 10th in his first attempt at the full course during the Milan Marathon in April of the same year, completing it in 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 55 seconds. After the 37-kilometer mark that day, everyone focused on Kenyan athletes, including last year’s champion, Evans Kipkoech Korir (36), as the leading group had seven members. However, the situation changed after the 40km mark when Korir withdrew due to a hamstring injury. With the leading group reduced to four individuals, Dagnachewu seized the opportunity, outpacing Timothy Kipkorir Katam (30, Kenya) by 21 seconds and reached the top.



Dagnachew, who aspired to become a soccer player until high school, took up running following a recommendation from his teacher after achieving recognition as a school representative in a track and field competition. After graduating high school, he competed in the 5,000-meter, 10,000-meter, and half-marathon races before embarking on the full marathon this year, driven by the belief that “I could run even further.” Dagnachew conducts his training on Mount Entoto, situated at an elevation of 3,300 meters near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital. He mentioned that this region's weather is akin to Korea's. On the day of the competition, the race’s start time was set at 8 a.m., one hour earlier than usual. The temperature at the beginning was 10 degrees Celsius, and even after 10 a.m., towards the race’s end, the perceived temperature remained at a comfortable 12 degrees Celsius, making it an ideal climate for a marathon.



Around 9,000 Masters participants took part in the autumn marathon festival, which featured the full course, half course, 10-kilometer, and 5-kilometer races, in Gyeongju. The historic city of South Korea is renowned for its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Cheomseongdae, Bonghwangdae, and Cheonmachong.



