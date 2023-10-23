The fervor for medical schools grows more intense than ever. October. 23, 2023 08:13. .

The number of this year’s repeat takers of the Korean college scholastic ability test (CSAT) is estimated to reach 90,000, the highest ever on record. Such strong demand reflects an eagerness to retake the test to get into medical school, amid the education authorities’ announcement to remove notoriously high-difficulty level questions. The number of retakers has grown by 8,500 higher than last year’s. As a result, the number of 4-year university students transferring to other schools/departments due to retakers applying to new schools is expected to exceed 100,000, which is one out of every three new first-year students. In particular, the government’s recent announcement on expanding the quota for medical schools from next year has many university students, as well as those in their 20s and 30s, considering retaking the exam to apply for medical school.



Until recently, university school retakers had been mostly first-year students taking leave in the second semester to prepare for CSAT after attending school in the first semester. However, we are seeing an increase in second and third-year students studying to retake the exam. This means students are considering opting for online classes and dedicate most of their time to studying for the CSAT. Reportedly, office workers are also joining the flow, with many consulting study preparation schools on the weekends. Upon graduating from medical school and opening their own medical clinic, doctors are nearly guaranteed annual pay of 300 million won without early retirement. It appears to be a good deal for retakers to invest their time and resources for the exam.



Such a strong preference for medical schools has significantly impacted the science and engineering fields. The ratio of students admitted to departments of semiconductor engineering at four universities in Seoul giving up admission exceeded 150% of the student quota. In other words, 100% of those admitted chose to decline, while half of the additional successful candidates declined. Three hundred and nineteen students that attended KAIST, POSTECH, and other top four science and engineering schools dropped out from school, 63% higher than that four years ago. The stark reality is that while a rocket science engineer successfully launched the Korean spaceship Naro earns 96 million won annually, the average doctor running their clinic makes 300 million won annually.



From the year 2028, when the CSAT eval‎uates students’ results regardless of scientific studies/liberal arts subjects, students studying in liberal arts can join the intense competition to get into medical school. No society can have vitality when most younger generations pursue one path, mainly seeking job stability. Korea must devise a plan to develop talent in high-tech and science. The government’s plan to increase the student quota for medical school should accompany plans to address the imbalance of medical subjects and reduce social costs to address the excessive demand to enter medical schools.



한국어