Real-life reproduction of ‘Noah's Ark’ to arrive in Korea next year. October. 18, 2023 07:56. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

A modern version of Noah's Ark based on the Genesis story is anticipated to be installed in Korea, possibly as early as the first half of next year. This ark, boasting a total interior floor area of 16,529㎡, first gained attention in 2012 when it was revealed by Dutch architect Johan Huibers. He later announced his intention to donate the ark to Korea, a divided nation, as a symbol of peace.



On Tuesday, the 'Korea Noah's Ark Attraction Committee' (tentative name), comprising Christian and cultural figures, revealed that Huibers has recently expressed his intention to donate the ark to Korea and is currently in discussions with local governments.



The ark, constructed from wood, comprises seven floors and measures 125 meters in length, 29 meters in width, and approximately 26 meters in height. It has a weight of 3000 tons. Following the Biblical account of Noah's Ark, which involved loading a male and female pair of animals in preparation for the great flood, the ark features animal models, including zebras, giraffes, and elephants on display inside. Additionally, it houses spaces such as the Bible Museum. The construction of the ark spanned six years and incurred an approximate cost of 4.2 million U.S. dollars.



It is reported that Huibers' strong commitment played a pivotal role in the arrival of the Ark in Korea. During his visit to Korea, he demonstrated keen interest in the North-South Korean division, including a visit to Aegibong Peace Ecological Park in Gimpo City, Gyeonggi Province.



It is anticipated that the process of loading the ark, currently situated in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, onto a barge and transporting it to Korea will take approximately two and a half months. The committee aims to complete the transportation by the first half of next year.



“We are exploring the possibility of multiple local governments in Incheon and Gyeonggi-do receiving the ark as a donation and overseeing its installation,” the committee stated. The final decision regarding the installation location will be reached through discussions involving Huibers, the committee, and local governments. The committee has invited the architect to visit Korea and has announced that a press conference will be held on Thursday to detail the Noah's Ark construction process and the reasons behind the decision to donate it to Korea.



