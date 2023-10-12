A brother of the pilot who died on duty takes to the skies. October. 12, 2023 09:52. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

The Korean Air Force announced on Wednesday the names of four individuals who have secured a spot as the ninth People’s Pilot. Among these selectees, there are a family member of a pilot who lost his life in the line of duty, and an individual of Vietnamese origin who has become a naturalized Korean citizen. The People’s Pilot program grants its chosen participants a unique opportunity to sit alongside an Air Force pilot in a homemade aircraft. Since its inception in 2009, the program has selected individuals every two years.



This year, 2,768 candidates submitted their applications, and what’s noteworthy is that only four individuals were chosen through the unprecedented competition rate of 692 to 1. Among the selectees is Kim Jong-seob, the brother of Major Kim Jong-soo. Major Kim lost his life while on duty during an F-5 night mission over the West Sea on July 13, 2005. Kim Jong-seob expressed his motivation for participation, saying, “I wanted my nephews, who have grown into fine individuals despite the absence of their father, to remember and take pride in their dad.”



Another selectee, Lee Ho-jeong, came to Korea from Vietnam following her marriage in 2001 and became a naturalized Korean citizen in 2007. Over the years, she worked as a bank teller and a Vietnamese teacher and obtained a light aircraft pilot license. She applied to the program to demonstrate to members of multicultural families that they can achieve anything by overcoming language and cultural barriers.



Kim Eui-hyun, a neurosurgeon specializing in treating and operating on brain tumor patients, is another distinguished selectee. “When I was young, I dreamt of becoming a pilot. By taking on this challenge, I hope to inspire my patients who are teetering on the edge of life and death and offer them a glimmer of hope.” Finally, Yoo Dong-hyeon, a 26-year-old college student, has been acclaimed by Guinness World Records in 2018 as the world’s youngest person to complete the four deserts ultramarathon series.



These selectees can take flight in T-50 and FA-50 aircraft alongside Air Force pilots during the upcoming Seoul Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2023 on October 21. The one-hour flight will commence from Seoul Airport. It will include traversing the Taebaek Mountain Range, observing various points of interest across Korean territory from Jeongdongjin in the East Sea to Samcheok, and participating in simulated air battles and tactical mission operations within designated airspace. The Korean Air Force has chosen Michelle Jang, a public affairs officer from the USFK 7th Air Force 51st Fighter Wing, as an honorary pilot in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the ROK-U.S. Alliance. Jang’s grandfather is a Korean Air Force veteran who served as a mechanic during the Korean War.



한국어