Apple acknowledges overheating of iPhone 15

October. 03, 2023

Apple has confirmed overheating issues with the iPhone 15 series, its most recent model, and shared plans to address the issue through software updates.



“Apple identified a few issues which can cause the new iPhones to run warmer than expected,” according to industry reports and global media outlets on Monday. Upon discovering a bug in its iOS17 operating system, Apple explained that system overload could cause overwarming. Apple also said that updates of apps such as Instagram, Uber, and Asphalt 9 might have impacted the overheating. The company is working with engineers to address the issue and preparing for software updates.



Users quickly pointed out overheating of the iPhone 15 series, which was launched on Sept. 22. Many product reviews pointed out that temperatures of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max reached up to 40 degrees during use and were difficult to use because it was too hot.



