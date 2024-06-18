High jumper Woo Sang-hyuk prepares for Paris Olympics. June. 18, 2024 07:51. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

'Smile Jumper' Woo Sang-hyuk (28) is embarking on his final preparations for the Paris Olympics in Europe. Departing from Incheon Airport on Monday, Woo will continue his training in the Czech Republic and Hungary. He will participate in the World Athletics Federation (WA) Diamond League Monaco competition on July 12 as a rehearsal. Afterwards, he will move to Fontainebleau, France, to refine his condition at the Korea Sports Council's base camp before heading to Paris.



Before leaving, Woo told reporters, “In previous Olympics, I didn’t receive this kind of support. This time, I have ample time to train locally. I will use this opportunity to achieve the best results in optimal conditions.” Woo made his Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and set a new Korean record (2.35 meters) at the 2021 Tokyo Games, finishing 4th—the best result for Korea in track and field at the Olympics.



“Since the Tokyo Olympics, I have competed in many events. There were good days and disappointing ones, but all of this is part of the process toward winning a medal in Paris,” Woo said, reflecting on his journey. “This time, I am determined to reach the Olympic podium.”



Woo is sporting a shorter hairstyle than his appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, where he served in the military athletics unit. “I cut my hair short to express my determination to jump even 1 centimeter higher at the Paris Olympics,” he said. “Shaving my head helps me stay focused and maintain a lighter mindset.” With a bright smile, Woo headed to the departure hall, ready to achieve his Olympic dreams.



