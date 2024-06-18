N. Korea estimated to possess at least 50 nuclear warheads. June. 18, 2024 07:51. by 워싱턴=문병기 특파원 weappon@donga.com.

North Korea is estimated to possess at least 50 nuclear warheads, having rapidly expanded its arsenal by producing 20 new warheads in the past year, effectively doubling its previous stockpile.



According to the 2024 yearbook released on Monday by the Swedish non-profit think tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), North Korea has nuclear materials capable of assembling a total of 90 nuclear weapons as of January this year.



SIPRI's estimates indicate that North Korea had 25 nuclear weapons in 2022 and 30 last year. This significant increase, from producing approximately five nuclear weapons annually to 20 in the past year alone, underscores North Korea's accelerated nuclear weapons program.



North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un's directive in September last year to “exponentially increase nuclear weapons production” suggests that this growth trend will continue. SIPRI associate researcher Matt Korda noted that North Korea is concentrating on developing tactical nuclear weapons, raising concerns that these could be used in the early stages of a conflict, potentially targeting South Korea.



In addition, China's nuclear arsenal has also seen a substantial increase, from 410 warheads last year to 500 this year. SIPRI projects that within 10 years, China could possess more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than the United States and Russia.



