Korea to honor conscripted soldiers, police officers who died in line of duty. September. 25, 2023 08:56. 4g1@donga.com.

From next year, the fourth Friday of April will be designated as a day to honor conscripted soldiers, police officers, firefighters, and others who have died while serving the country.



The Interior and Safety Ministry would issue a notice of legislation from Sept. 21 to Oct. 31 to amend the 'Regulations on Various Commemorative Days, etc.' to designate the day of martyr soldiers and police officers as a government-organized commemorative day, according to the ministry. Martyr soldiers and officers refer to conscripted active-duty military personnel, police officers, and firefighters who died in the line of duty for the country.



The anniversary is celebrated on the fourth Friday of April and is organized by the Patriots and Veterans Affairs Ministry. "Parents who miss their deceased loved ones have the hardest time during Family Month (May). We set the date with the intention of comforting them beforehand," said an official from the Interior Ministry. The designation of a government-organized anniversary allows the host ministry to hold a nationwide ceremony and weekly or monthly events. As of the end of June, there were 16,414 martyrs registered with the Patriots and Veterans Affairs Ministry.



