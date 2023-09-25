Post Malone performs the first concert in Korea. September. 25, 2023 08:55. beborn@donga.com.

American rapper and singer Post Malone’s first concert in Korea, held on Saturday at Kintex in Ilsan, was attended by over 30,000 fans. At the concert, a part of his world tour, the world-famous singer expressed his gratitude to fans with mini heart gestures.



Malone sang 23 songs, starting with ‘Better Now’ (2018) and ‘Wow’ (2019). He appeared wearing a Blackpink T-shirt, holding a cup of beer in one hand, and drew an enthusiastic sing-along from the audience from his first song. He performed a humorous dance on the stage of 'Mourning,' a new song released in July this year, and sang 'Congratulations' (2016), which was ranked on Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' for 50 weeks, overwhelming the audience.



Unlike his powerful songs, Malone politely wrapped up each song by saying, “Thank you” in Korean, which pleased the audience. He also staged a collaborative performance with a young fan. The young woman, whom Malone introduced as he met since arriving at the airport, performed Malone’s number ‘Stay’ with the guitar. Malone, who spanned the stage wearing 'got' (a Korean traditional hat worn by men along with hanbok), sang to the guitar playing.



Malone, who recently gave birth to a daughter with his Korean girlfriend, is affectionately called as “son-in-law Po” by Korean fines. Singing “Too Young” (2016), he commented that he spent every moment with his child. When singing “Sunflower” as an encore, he waved the Korean flag, which was enthusiastically received by fans.



