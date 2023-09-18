Botero, the Picasso of South America, passed away. September. 18, 2023 08:47. by Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com.

Renowned Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, who created a unique world of art by depicting body and objects in large, exaggerated volumes, passed away at his home in Monaco on Friday (local time) at the age of 91.



According to the Associated Press, Botero died from complications of pneumonia, his daughter announced through a Colombian radio broadcast.



Botero received training as a bullfighter as a child but gave up after some time. He studied painting on his own and held his first solo exhibition in Bogota in 1951 at the age of 19. In 1960, he moved to New York with only a few hundred dollars. His paintings depicted subjects such as inflated balloons. He depicted everyday life, such as family picnics and parties, but also dealt with political topics, such as the death of a famous drug dealer or rebels. Works that parodied famous works by Da Vinci, Velázquez, and Jan van Eyck were also well-received. He was nicknamed as the ‘Picasso of South America’ for his unique expression‎ of the human body, expressions mixed with sarcasm and humor, and South American vibe with vibrant colors. He also created sculptures with a striking sense of volume, like his paintings.



“I want my paintings to have roots. These roots give truth to what you do. I hope that everything I do will be touched by this Latin American spirit,” said Botero. He was loved by Korean fans, with works exhibited at the Deoksugung Art Museum in Seoul in 2009 and the Seoul Arts Center in 2015.





