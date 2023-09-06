Non-profit wildlife advocate now stewards South African rhino farm. September. 06, 2023 08:09. pep@donga.com.

African Parks, a wildlife conservation NGO, has acquired the world's largest rhino breeding farm, 'Platinum Rhino,' in South Africa—an area 27 times the size of Seoul's financial district, Yeouido. Their ambitious plan is to release 2,000 southern white rhinos into the wild over the next decade following the purchase.



African Parks revealed its intent to purchase the rhino farm, including all the animals within, with emergency funding and support from the South African government. They aim to release these rhinos into safe, well-managed wilderness within a decade. The South African farm in the North West spans 78 square kilometers, roughly 27 times the size of Yeouido (2.9 square kilometers). This facility primarily focuses on breeding southern white rhinos, a globally rare species.



Renowned South African conservationist John Hume initially invested $150 million to establish the farm, aiming to protect various animals, including southern white rhinos, from poaching. The farm was guarded by approximately 100 personnel. However, facing financial difficulties exacerbated by a sharp decline in visitors due to the pandemic, Hume listed the farm for sale in March 2023 at $10 million. He had hoped for a billionaire buyer committed to rhino conservation, rather than one seeking a luxury yacht. Ultimately, the farm was acquired by an NGO.





