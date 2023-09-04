Hyundai to provide 346 Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 cars for ASEAN Summit. September. 04, 2023 08:53. hee@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company announced on Sunday that it would provide 346 Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 electric cars for the 43rd ASEAN Summit to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from Tuesday through Thursday. Two-hundred-and-seventy-two Ioniq 5 vehicles will be used for the overall operation of the summit, including escort for participants and emergencies, and 74 Ioniq 6 cars will be used for escort for the spouses of delegations.



In order to ensure the safety and convenience of the participating countries’ delegations, 24-hour emergency service and on-call charging service will be offered. Training on the cars’ functions and driving will be provided to the Indonesian president’s guard unit, which will be in charge of operating the delegations’ vehicles.



Hyundai Motor Company also provided 117 Ioniq 5 cars for the 42nd ASEAN Summit held in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia in May. In addition, the company offered a total of 393 vehicles, including the electric version of Genesis G80 and Ioniq 5, for the G20 Summit held in Bali, Indonesia last year.



