A soldier's remains return home in 73 years. August. 26, 2023 09:27. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

South Korea's Ministry of National Defense Agency for Killed In Action Recovery and Identification (MAKRI) confirmed on Friday that it identified the remains of an individual likely to be a casualty of the Korean War. These remains were discovered in March 2010 near Ugok-ri, Yeongdeok County, North Gyeongsang Province. The individual has been identified as Staff Sergeant Hwang Byeong-jun, who was 20 years old at the time of his death. Hwang's remains were retrieved during a search conducted by the MAKRI team and military personnel from the first marine regiment. The search was focused on an area believed to have served as a foxhole during the Korean War.



Hwang, born in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, enlisted in the army in May 1950. Serving within the third infantry division, he was fatally wounded on August 14, 1950, in the battle in Yeongdeok County against North Korea. This significant battle halted the advance of North's 5th army division toward Busan and revitalized the potential for a counterattack.



MAKRI has collected DNA samples from potential relatives using the war dead's medical records. Hwang Tae-ki, Staff Sergeant Hwang's nephew, submitted his DNA in October 2022, matching the recently found remains. This identification enabled returning home after 73 years.



According to Hwang's bereaved family, Hwang tearfully bid farewell to his fiancee, promising a safe return, a marriage, and a happy future together. His nephew expressed profound gratitude for belatedly receiving his uncle's remains. On Thursday, an event honoring these heroes was held at the family's residence in Dong-gu, Daegu City.



