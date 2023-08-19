Clashes erupt in confirmation hearing for Communications Commission chair. August. 19, 2023 08:27. by Seong-Taek Jeong neone@donga.com.

Clashes arose between the ruling and opposition parties during Lee Dong-kwan's confirmation hearing for the Korea Communications Commission. Key concerns encompassed attempts to conceal his son's school violence and documents related to unauthorized media surveillance during his tenure in the former Lee Myung-bak administration.



During his confirmation hearing overseen by the National Assembly Committee for Science, ICT, Broadcasting, and Communications, the opposition Democratic Party spotlighted allegations of him attempting to conceal his son's school bullying. Opposition party member Jang Kyung-tae stated that engagement in school violence alone constitutes grounds for disqualification as a high-ranking public servant. He contended that the rightful school violence inquiry was absent, and that his son was transferred to another school in a discreet manner. Committee administrator and lawmaker Jo Seung-rae further contended that the son's school transfer would have been a mere ploy to hinder the school violence inquiry.



Lee stated that the school's decision to initiate a school violence inquiry would have depended on the severity of the incident. He noted that the process for such inquiries was inadequately established at that time. Ruling party lawmaker Kim Byeong-uk supported Lee, citing that the existing manual guideline empowers teachers to independently address cases where the offender admits wrongdoing and the victim accepts an apology.



The opposition party vigorously questioned Lee regarding allegations of surveilling media personnel via the National Intelligence Service during the Lee Myung-bak. Lee maintained that it constituted routine press monitoring and that had he been involved in any illicit surveillance of individuals, the subsequent Moon administration would have rigorously investigated him and held him accountable.



In his opening statement, Lee emphasized the need to adapt to the evolving global media landscape, stressing the importance of refining the media's integrity and equity. He pledged his utmost efforts to enhance transparency and fairness in public media, elevating public broadcasting's societal responsibilities to a higher level.



