S. Korea, U.S., Japan to establish security cooperation framework. August. 18, 2023 08:13. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden, and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have agreed to establish a trilateral security cooperation framework to address security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region collectively. This decision was made during their meeting at Camp David. The South Korean government intends to develop this cooperation into a Northeast Asia version of the “Quad” initiative. Consequently, collaborative efforts at four hierarchical levels, namely, heads of state, foreign ministers, defense ministers, and national security advisors, will be held on a regular basis. The South Korean presidential office has announced that the joint statement resulting from this trilateral summit will encompass the concept of joint extended deterrence against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats. High officials in the U.S. government also said the trilateral cooperation will open the era of a “new normal.”



Kim Tae-hyo, First Deputy Director of the National Security Council, highlighted in a briefing that the three leaders have agreed to adopt the Camp David principle as a guiding force for the future and the Camp David spirit, which outlines the vision for trilateral cooperation along with the measures required for its implementation. “The three leaders will declare their commitment to enhancing cooperation for peace and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region and globally, based on shared interests and common values,” Kim said. He further explained that the Camp David Spirit encompasses a joint statement outlining the vision and action plan for trilateral cooperation, including detailed strategies for establishing a trilateral consultative group, as well as addressing global issues such as cutting-edge technologies, technology development to combat climate change, and denuclearization.



Following the funeral ceremony for his late father, Professor Yoon Ki-joong of Yonsei University, President Yoon boarded the presidential jet to attend the trilateral summit involving South Korea, the U.S., and Japan.



