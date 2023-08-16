New York and Wall Street celebrate Korea’s Liberation Day. August. 16, 2023 08:09. by Hyoun-Soo Kim kimhs@donga.com.

"Koreans have made significant contributions from Korea Town to finance (in New York). The city of New York is demonstrating that it can further enhance the culture you have brought,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams, standing in front of the Korean flag and the American flag on Monday (local time) at Bowling Green Park in New York Wall Street, famous for its “Charging Bull,” to celebrate Korea on its Liberation Day.



The event, organized by the Asian American Youth Council (AAYC), was held to commemorate Korea's Liberation Day. This is the first time that Mayor Adams and high-ranking officials of New York City have attended this event, which is now in its third year. Mayor Adams mentioned his enjoyment of a trip to Seoul, expressing a sense of camaraderie by saying, "New York is the Seoul of America."



"I want to address 2 million Korean Americans and 40 million Koreans," said Kevin Kim, the director of Korean descent from the New York City Office of Small Business Services. "Today's event is not just a formality. It signifies the official respect for the contributions of Koreans that have continued for 139 years in the world's largest city, New York."



With the Korean national anthem being played, Mayor Adams, alongside former AAYC President Brian Chun, raised the Korean flag. This location is where Gen. George Washington led the American revolutionary army to drive out the British forces from New York and hoisted the first 13-star American flag in 1783. It still stands as a symbol of American independence.



한국어