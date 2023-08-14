Zero organization takes responsibility for failed World Scout Jamboree in Korea. August. 14, 2023 08:09. .

The 25th World Scout Jamboree, attended by 43,000 participants from 154 countries, ended with a K-pop concert on Friday. South Koreans were concerned from the very first day of the event on August 1 as a large number of participants suffered heat-related illnesses at the Saemangeum campground in North Jeolla Province and it was reported how poor the facilities were must have been relieved by the sight of scouts leaving the Incheon International Airport with a smile. It was thanks to the voluntary efforts of companies, universities, religious groups, and citizens who offered accommodation for scouts who pulled out early from the campground and organized alternative programs.



Now is the time to review the causes of the failure at the World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum, which will be remembered as the worst in 100 years of the history of the Jamboree. About 117.1 billion won of tax money was put into the event as direct project expenses, which means a thorough investigation of accountability is required. However, zero organizations among five institutions that were members of the organization committee and three institutions that were part of the executive committee, including the local government of North Jeolla Province, are taking responsibility. The central ministries blamed the local government, while the local government said the issue was with the control tower of the center. Those who were busy taking credit for the large international event are now avoiding accountability as the issues arose.



The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family was the one that led the efforts for preparing the event among five organizations. However, its former minister, who served as a member of the organization committee at the time of its launch, claims that excessive criticism is placed on the ministry. The current minister, who confidently said that everything was being prepared without any issues, is staying silent now. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism also said they cannot answer on responsibility. The failure of the event began with the choice of Saemangeum tidal flat as a campground. However, the then president of the Korea Scout Association at the time of selecting the campground said that he couldn’t think of anything he did wrong, claiming that he was not in favor of the decision. The former president made such irresponsible comments, which an average scout wouldn’t say.



What’s especially disappointing about the Saemangeum Jamboree event is that South Korea successfully hosted Jamboree in Goseong, Gangwon Province, in August 1991 despite the scorching weather. The direct project expenses of the 1991 event were 16.2 billion won, which would be equivalent to 44.2 billion won at the current value. It is only about 38 percent of Saemangeum Jamboree. What were the reasons that the administrative capabilities regressed while the economic size grew much larger over the past 32 years? The disorder in the decision-making and execution processes, as well as the details of budget execution, should be thoroughly reviewed to identify the causes of the failure and take them as lessons for the future.



한국어