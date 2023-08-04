Kim Eun-kyung apologizes for generation-divide remarks. August. 04, 2023 08:00. kyu0@donga.com,9dragon@donga.com.

Kim Eun-kyung, the head of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea’s innovation committee, has issued a public apology three days after making remarks that were widely criticized as derogatory towards seniors. “I apologize for inadvertently causing hurt to the elderly,” she said. Despite calls from within the party for her resignation from the chair position of the innovation committee, Kim has firmly stated that this issue is separate from her apology.



Speaking in front of the Democratic Party of Korea headquarters in Seoul, Kim humbly acknowledged her regrettable comments and the numerous criticisms they have attracted. The controversy stemmed from her remarks at a youth summit on March 30, where she recited her son’s comment about allocating voting rights based on life expectancy in different age groups, which she considered reasonable.



In an attempt to address the situation, Kim met with Kim Ho-il, the head of the Korea Senior Citizens Association, and emphasized that she has never shown disrespect towards seniors in her life. She also expressed surprise at how her remark had escalated into such a contentious matter. However, despite calls for her resignation from the committee, she remains steadfast in her stance that this issue should be treated separately. People Power Party Chairman Kim Ki-hyun criticized her apology, deeming it insincere and mere empty words. Furthermore, PPP spokesman Kim Min-soo demanded a personal apology from main opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung for remaining silent on this matter, insisting that Lee is also responsible for the matter.



