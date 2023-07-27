Messi makes eye-catching debut scoring two wins for Miami. July. 27, 2023 08:15. hun@donga.com.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami, who scored the winning goal with a magical free kick in his debut match in the U.S., led the team to victory with multiple goals in the second game.



He led the team's 4-0 win with two goals and one assist in the Leagues Cup group stage match against Atlanta United, held on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the U.S. The Leagues Cup is a cup competition participated by 29 American professional soccer Major League Soccer (MLS) teams and 18 Mexican league Liga MX teams. Messi led the team to a 2-1 victory with a free kick goal in extra time in the second half in the first leg of the group stage against Mexican team Cruz Azul on Saturday.



Messi, captain of the team, joined as the starter in the match against Atlanta and scored the opening goal in the 8th minute of the first half. When his left-footed shot from inside the penalty box hit the right post, he rushed out and kicked the ball into the net. In the 22nd minute of the first half, he lightly kicked a low cross from the left with his right foot in the goal. Messi assisted in the team's fourth goal, scored by Robert Taylor in the 8th minute of the second half, and then was substituted in the 33rd minute of the second and retired to the bench.



