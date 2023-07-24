Kim Ha-Seong hits 12th homerun of the season. July. 24, 2023 07:48. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Kim Ha-seong (28) of the San Diego Padres hit his 12th homerun of the season for the first time since moving to the US Major League Baseball. He also recorded his first ‘five-run’ game since joining the MLB.



Kim took the batter’s box with no runner on the bases and two outs in the seventh inning when his team was leading 10-3 in an away game in Detroit on July 23, and hit his 12th homerun of the season (a solo homer) over the left field fence. Kim hit eight homeruns in 2021, his first year in the MLB, and 11 last year. At his current pace, Kim could finish the season with 20 homers.



Kim had three hits including the homerun, two walks, one RBI, and two runs scored from four times at bat. He has reached base four times per game in six games this season, but the five-run was his first in 361 games since joining the MLB. In the Korea Baseball Organization league, he once reached base six times (three hits, three walks) in a game against the Changwon NC Dinosaurs on June 11.



