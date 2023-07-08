Navigating toward the right solution. July. 08, 2023 08:00. .

One of the key questions raised during the discussion session held on Thursday at the Korean Academy of Science and Technology pertained to the impact of releasing Fukushima’s radioactive water into the ocean: How can we accurately verify a mother-child relationship? Two possible solutions were proposed. The first suggestion involved asking the child to address the woman as "ma'am" and determining that she is not the mother if the child complies. The second approach suggested conducting a DNA test. It is evident which method would be the appropriate means of confirm‎ing the relationship.



The seemingly unrelated question was posed to counter individuals who argue that those who believe the water is safe should demonstrate their confidence by personally consuming it. As always, the focus should remain on verifying the facts scientifically rather than engaging in baseless accusations.



After issuing reports affirming the safety of plans to release treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is making it known that Japan is proceeding with the water release. However, despite scientific circles publishing numerous data and simulation results indicating the absence of harmful impacts on the human body, concerns persist among the Korean population, exacerbated by unfounded rumors that instill fear.



Some pointed out during the discussion session that the current situation parallels the baseless horror stories surrounding the "mad cow disease" that plagued the Korean public in the past. Professor Emeritus Lee Deok-hwan at Sogang University strongly criticized the ongoing scenario, labeling it the second instance of the "mad cow disease rumor." He highlighted the prevalence of highly politicized rhetoric, overshadowing accurate scientific facts. Professor Lee urged fellow scientists to take action, as some peers continue to spread false information. He also expressed concern that the provost and scientific circles did not address the professor responsible for misleading the public with false rumors about the radioactive water release.



Most scientists affirm the safety of Japan's planned release of treated water through the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) as long as the relevant facilities operate without any abnormalities. These specialists, who place unwavering trust in precise and accurate calculated data, find it difficult to assert that the water is harmful to the human body, considering multiple applicable indices. They further explain that the tritium present in the water will reach Korean waters years after the release, emphasizing that the quantity of tritium is so minimal that one would need to consume it daily for 10 billion years to reach the annual permissible level of radiation.



Politicians show little interest in resolving the controversy, however; instead, some go as far as questioning the legitimacy of the IAEA. Others unrealistically argue that refraining from releasing the water is always the safer choice. They stubbornly disregard international "standard" levels used to assess potential harm to the human body.



Limited access to scientific accounts and data is restricted to a select few, and even for those with access, comprehending the significance of such data can be challenging for non-experts. Consequently, political slogans and rhetoric often dominate. Ill-intentioned politicians who exploit this information imbalance to mislead the public and serve their political interests will ultimately fall victim to their own trap. Moreover, they bear responsibility for the substantial societal costs resulting from this misinformation that deceives the public.



