Lee Kang-in to transfer to PSG at 31.1 billion won. July. 06, 2023 07:52. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Korean football player Lee Kang-in (23) is planning to transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a Ligue 1 team.



"Lee Kang-in's current team, Mallorca, and PSG have agreed on Lee's transfer, and he will sign the contract soon,” said Spanish media Marca on July 4 (local time). French media Le Parisien also reported on the same day that “Lee will join PSG if things go as planned.”



According to Marca, Lee's transfer fee is known to be 22 million euros, the second-largest transfer fee in Mallorca's history. The largest was 27 million euros received from the transfer of Samuel Eto'o to Barcelona in 2004.



Lee will also be paid a large sum if the transfer is successful, receiving 20% of the transfer fee, or 4.4 million euros. Mallorca signed with Lee, whose contract with Valencia had terminated in August 2021, without a transfer fee. "In return for giving up possible bonus he could get from Mallorca, Lee agreed to receive a portion of the transfer fee moving to a new team,” reported Spanish media Estadio Deportivo said.



Lee, who returned to Korea on June 7 to participate in an A match, is training in Korea. He was recently shown in a photo uploaded on social media training with his shirt off at GS Champions Park in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, the training ground for the professional football K League 1 Seoul. "Lee already passed PSG's medical test and will be heading to Paris this week to sign the contract,” said Marca.



