Julius Caesar's assassination spot opens to public

The site in Rome that was believed to be where Julius Caesar met his tragic end is set to be brought closer to public access.



Global media outlets, including the Associated Press, reported that Rome's Largo Argentina square, believed to be the site of Julius Caesar's assassination, is open for tourists to explore. Previously, the ruins were only visible behind barriers near a busy junction. However, starting from Tuesday, visitors can walk through the site at ground level on a new walkway, providing a close-up view of the structures. The site was discovered during a city renovation project in the late 1920s under the instruction of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.



Bulgari, a renowned luxury jewelry brand, financed the construction of the walkway and the installation of nighttime lighting at the site. The site is closed only on public holidays, and there is an entry fee of 5 euros (approximately 7,000 won).



In his pursuit of consolidated power, Julius Caesar was fatally stabbed in 44 BC by a group of disgruntled senators at the "Curia of Pompey," a grand hall within the historic site where he visited for a Senate meeting. According to a well-known account, the Roman dictator's last words were "Et tu, Brute?" upon recognizing his friend Brutus among the assassins.



