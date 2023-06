Hyundai Motor's 'Heals on Wheels' wins Questa Awards. June. 12, 2023 08:05. bjk@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Group revealed on Sunday that its “Heals on Wheels” (photo) was honored with the prestigious Grand Winner Award in the automotive category at the Questa Awards 2023. The video showcases the development of mobile solutions, which provides on-site counseling and support for abused children. The Questa Awards have recognized and celebrated exceptional promotional videos from various global companies for over three decades.



