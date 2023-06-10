Iga Swiatek Plays Karolina Muchova in French Open Final. June. 10, 2023 08:39. hun@donga.com.

Iga Swiatek (Poland), currently the world’s top-ranked female tennis player, has reached the final of the 2023 French Open, the second major global tournament of the year. Swiatek, who has previously won the French Open twice, is determined to secure back-to-back victories as she faces off against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, currently ranked No. 43 in the world, in the championship match.



On Thursday local time, Swiatek advanced to the finals of the French Open by defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, who is ranked No. 14 in the world, with a score of 2-0 in the semifinals. Swiatek has been unbeaten, not dropping a single set in all six matches she played leading up to the quarterfinals. Her victory over Maia extended her winning streak at the French Open to 13 consecutive wins, securing her the world No.1 ranking, even if she loses in the finals. Swiatek has held the title of world champion since April 2022. Since having claimed her first major tournament victory at the 2020 French Open, she triumphed at the 2022 French Open and the U.S. Open, securing a total of three major singles tournament wins.



Swiatek faced Muchova once in April 2019 at the Czech Clay Court Tournament, where Muchova emerged victorious with a score of 2-1. Back then, Muchova held the No. 106 ranking, while Swiatek was ranked No. 95 in the world. Notably, Muchova has won all five matches against players ranked third or higher in the world tennis rankings. The French Open final is scheduled for 10 p.m. on Saturday, Korean time.



