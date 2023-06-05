Korean American Yacht Club president completes 93-day voyage. June. 05, 2023 07:51. ksb@donga.com.

“It is the 120th anniversary of Korean immigrants to the U.S., and this year, to commemorate the establishment of the Overseas Koreans Office, which overseas Koreans have long wanted, we attempted to cross the Pacific Ocean just like that time 120 years ago.”



Nam Jin-woo (63), president of the Korean American Yacht Club, arrived at Wangsan Marina in Jung-gu, Incheon on Sunday morning after leaving Los Angeles on a yacht on March 4 this year. The four crew members, including President Nam, smiled brightly as they enjoyed the moment when the 93-day voyage of 14,000 kilometers was over.



President Nam, who first created the Korean American Yacht Club in 2016, decided to realize his dream of crossing the Pacific Ocean, commemorating the 120th anniversary of Korean immigration to America. The purpose was to retrace the history of Korean immigration by reversing our ancestors' route from Incheon in 1903 to Saipan and Hawaii before arriving in Los Angeles.



President Nam said, “There were many scary moments, such as experiencing a storm on the night sea, but I was able to overcome it because of my fellow crew members.” He also emphasized, “When I was warmly welcomed by Koreans in Saipan and Hawaii, whom I did not know at all, I felt the strong affection of Koreans once again.”



Incheon City plans to deliver a plaque of appreciation to them at the opening ceremony of the Overseas Koreans Office held in Songdo on Monday. The Office of Overseas Koreans, officially launched on this day, will oversee policies related to 7.3 million overseas Koreans worldwide. Chairman Nam said, “As a Korean, establishing the Overseas Koreans Office is very welcome. I look forward to it becoming an organization that provides practical help to Koreans.”



