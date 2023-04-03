The man blurred might be N. Korea's commander of tactical nuclear weapon unit. April. 03, 2023 08:00. dapaper@donga.com.

The man blurred in the picture of the nuclear strike simulation training attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on March 20 might be the commander of the country’s military unit in charge of operating tactical nuclear weapons, according to a member of the National Intelligence Service.



This was the analysis by the National Intelligence Service of the man blurred in the materials submitted by the office of Yoo Sang-beom of the People Power Party, according to Yoo’s office on Sunday. The National Intelligence Service suspected that the man might be the commander of the tactical nuclear weapon unit based on the fact that he was wearing a badge for lieutenant general, assisting Kim at close distance, and carrying a cross-body leather bag that is carried by North Korean commanders.



“He might have been blurred to prevent the risk that he could be designated as the subject for sanctions against North Korea,” said a member of the National Intelligence Service. “North Korea previously blurred the head of and other three persons related to a munitions factory producing critical weapons systems during Kim’s visit to the factory.”



