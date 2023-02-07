New York mayor visits Korean Consulate General for the first time. February. 07, 2023 07:45. by Hyoun-Soo Kim kimhs@donga.com.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, who used to serve in the New York City Police Department and became appointed as the mayor of the city in January last year, visited the Korean Consulate General in New York on Wednesday (local time) for the first time, according to the consulate general on Sunday. This was the first time a current city mayor visited the Korean Consulate General.



The consulate general explained that Mayor Adams and Consul General of New York State Kim Ui-hwan had a two-hour meeting, including dinner, and discussed a rising crime rate in the state and safety measures for Korean residents. In particular, Kim asked for careful attention from the authorities regarding Korean residents’ safety as the crime rate in Flushing, Queens, which was increased by about 50 percent. The mayor responded by saying that the Korean community is important in New York and that outstanding Koreans are contributing to the local community.



