President Biden sends Patriot Missiles to Ukraine. December. 15, 2022 08:00. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

The U.S. government reportedly entered the final stages of providing Ukraine with the state-of-art Patriot missile defense system. There is growing attention to whether it can turn into a game changer as the system, once deployed locally, can give the country the power to fight back against Russia, missiles, and drones, which have taken a massive toll on Ukrainian energy facilities. Ukraine is worried about the possibility of the invader carrying out massive attacks next January or February.



CNN quoted two sources in the U.S. government on Tuesday (local time) as saying that President Joe Biden will make an official announcement this week to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine. The news outlet reported that President Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III would approve the initiative.



Washington had supplied NASAMS, the cutting-edge ground-to-air missile system consisting of sentinel A3 radars, medium-range air-to-air missiles, and launchers, to Kiev. However, Ukraine requested that the ally send the cutting-edge long-range missile defense system to better protect against Russia’s missile and drone strikes.



The artillery unit of the Patriot system is in charge of radars, computers, electric generation equipment, and missile launchers. The network is designed to detect missiles, airplanes, or drones fired by enemies and shoot them down. The maximum effective range of Patriot missiles, which fly at Mach 3.5, amounts to 70 to 80 kilometers. Traveling a long distance at a high altitude, the missiles can bring Russian missiles and aircraft heading to Ukraine territory. Washington also deployed the Patriot missiles in Northeast Asia to deter North Korean attacks.



