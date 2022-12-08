‘Decision to Leave;’ selected as part of New York Times’ best movies. December. 08, 2022 07:52. by Ji-Hoon Lee easyhoon@donga.com.

Cannes-winning film director Park Chan-wook’s "Decision to Leave” has joined the list of the 10 best movies of 2022 selected by The New York Times.



NYT chief film critic Manohla Dargis on Tuesday (local time) released the top 10 most impressive movies of this year, with "Decision to Leave” on the list. She wrote, “One of the dizzying pleasures of this labyrinthine movie is that it’s a delirious riff on “Vertigo,” Alfred Hitchcock’s aching 1958 drama about a male detective’s obsession with a mystery woman.” As she put it, this film talks about love and betrayal between a man and a woman, unfolding in Park's originally “kinked groove.”



Critics commented that including this film on the list will increase the chances of winning an Oscar award. The first Oscar-winning South Korean film "Parasite,” by director Bong Joon-ho was also included in The New York Times’ 10 best movies of 2019.



